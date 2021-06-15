Watch what happens when a hungry black bear and grizzly meet in Glacier National Park

Glacier National Park video shows a black bear sprint away from a grizzly and up a tree. Screengrab from Glacier National Park, Anthony James

If you thought climbing a tree to get away from bears was a good idea, a video posted Tuesday by Glacier National Park might change your mind.

Tourist Anthony James captured on video what happens when a hungry grizzly and black bear meet.

“Normally agreeable when food is abundant, grizzly and black bears run into one another more often when food is scarce — like early summer,” Glacier National Park officials said.

Grizzly bears are bigger and usually stronger than black bears, but a black bear can climb a tree.

“In case we needed proof that we can’t out climb a black bear,” one person said on Facebook.

In the video, the two bears come face-to-face within the park. The black bear sprints away from the grizzly and darts up the tree. The grizzly can’t get to the black bear, even though it tries.

“This black bear displays its powerful exit strategy: climbing,” park officials said. “The short, sharp claws of the black bear are ideal for tree climbing.”

The grizzly’s claws are longer and duller than a black bear, and grizzlies are much heavier.

At least 300 grizzly bears and 600 black bears roam Glacier National Park, according to the National Park Service.

Tourists should always stay at least 100 yards away from bears or wolves within the park.

“Never intentionally get close to a bear. Individual bears have their own personal space requirements, which vary depending on their mood,” the National Park Service said. “Each will react differently and its behavior cannot be predicted.”

If you come in close contact with a bear, you should back away slowly. Never play dead, run, shout or make sudden movements. You also shouldn’t try to climb trees.

The best thing to do is slowly put distance between yourself and the bear, draw bear spray and prepare to use it if the bear charges toward you.

If you’re involved in any conflict with a bear, you should report it to the National Park Service, even if it’s minor.

“Knowledge and understanding of bears and bear behavior can help decrease the chances of bear encounters and diffuse aggressive encounters when they occur,” the National Park Service said. “If you haven’t already, review the best practices.”