Uber driver helping with flat tire gets killed by swerving car, Tennessee police say

An Uber driver was killed while helping with a flat tire on the side of a highway Sunday in Tennessee, police say.

Another Uber driver, 36-year-old Marcus Utley, was driving a couple on Interstate 24 in Nashville just after midnight when his Honda Fit got a flat tire and he had to pull over, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department says.

Utley suggested that the couple, Samantha Crews-Hood and Nathan Hood, call another Uber driver, police say.

The second driver, a 38-year-old who police have not publicly identified, arrived at where the car was pulled over and got out of his vehicle to help, according to police.

He was standing on the shoulder when the driver of an SUV rounded a curve on the highway and swerved into the group and the parked Honda Fit, police say.

The Uber driver who came to help died at the scene, police say.

Crews-Hood was critically injured and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, according to police. Hood was also taken to the hospital but has since been released.

Utley “received minor injuries,” and wasn’t taken to a hospital.

The SUV driver, who wasn’t injured, told police he swerved because another vehicle pulled into his lane. But police say a witness who was driving behind him “did not corroborate that account.”

“The investigative findings will be staffed with the District Attorney’s Office for a determination on potential criminal charges,” police say.