Tyler Perry brings back fan-favorite Madea in new Netflix film. ‘Couldn’t let her go’

Media mogul Tyler Perry is bringing his Madea character out of retirement for a 12th film titled “A Madea Homecoming” on Netflix. Image courtesy of Netflix

Tyler Perry isn’t retiring his beloved Madea character after all.

The actor and media mogul is bringing the character out of retirement for a new Netflix film titled, “A Madea Homecoming,” the streaming platform announced Tuesday.

It will be the 12th installment in the Madea movie franchise, which has grossed more than $660 million, according to Forbes.

“I’m back and I’m on Netfllix and I couldn’t wait to tell you,” Perry says in a short clip posted to Twitter as he playfully slips in and out of character.

The New Orleans native will serve as a writer, director and executive producer on the film, which is set to release on Netflix in 2022. The movie will be shot entirely at Perry’s massive 330-acre studio in Atlanta, where’s he’s filmed a number of other movies and television shows.

News of the character’s return drew mixed reactions among fans.

“I’m glad Madea faked retirement like a rapper,” author Michael Arceneaux wrote on Twitter.

“Will I expect much in the quality? Nope!” wrote another. “Will I still probably watch? Yep!!! that was a short retirement for Madea lol.”

Some critics were less than thrilled, writing: “A Madea Homecoming?” We have suffered enough.”

Thank you Netflix. I love some damn Madea. Idc. pic.twitter.com/D1OfWhzSL4 — Agnes the Bug Lady (@Karamel_Kisez21) June 8, 2021

In 2019, Perry announced he would retire the sharp-tongued matriarch, who was inspired by his mother, and launched a nationwide “Madea Farewell Play Tour” where fans saw the character take her final bow — or so they thought.

“I’ll be 50 this year and I’m just at a place in my life where this next 50 I want to do things differently,” he told CNN at the time. “This character has been amazing. So many people have loved her. It’s been a great franchise.”

“She’s also run out of things to say in my point of view,” Perry said of Madea,” whom he introduced to audiences in the 1999 stage play “I Can Do Bad All By Myself.” “So if there’s something else for her to say, maybe one day she’ll return.”