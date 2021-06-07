Woman who fed peanut butter to a Smoky Mountains bear is in trouble, park says

A well-meaning tourist is facing federal fines and possible jail time after getting caught feeding peanut butter to a bear in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The suspect was not identified by name, but park rangers said it was a 27-year-old woman who was traveling in a vehicle with two other adults.

She was tracked down by investigators after “witnesses provided video documentation” of the violation, according a news release. A citation was issued June 3, carrying penalties of up to $5,000 in fines and six months jail time.

However, the woman could pay far less (as little as $100, plus processing fees) if she admits guilt without going to court, officials said.

“Managing wild bears in a park that receives more than 12 million visitors is an extreme challenge and we must have the public’s help,” park wildlife biologist Bill Stiver said in a release.

“It is critical that bears never be fed or approached — for their protection and for human safety.”

The incident happened in Cades Cove on the Tennessee side of the park, and involved a 100-pound male bear, officials said. It had been seen by rangers “feeding on walnuts” for weeks in the area, but began to exhibit behavior suggesting it had been fed by humans, the park said.

The citation comes at a time when the U.S. Forest Service has posted alerts about aggressive bears along the Appalachian Trail in Tennessee and Nantahala National Forest in North Carolina. As a result, the Appalachian Trail is closed to camping between miles 451 through 464, though hiking is allowed.

Aggressive bears typically associate humans with easy meals, something that can be potentially deadly for humans who don’t deliver, experts say.

The situation is worse this time of year, because natural food is scarce “until the summer berries ripen,” NPS officials said.

“Visitors should observe bears from a distance of at least 50 yards and allow them to forage undisturbed,” the park said in a release.

“Hikers are reminded to take necessary precautions while in bear country including hiking in groups of three or more, carrying bear spray.”