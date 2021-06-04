National

House on stilts to enhance mountain views lists for $2.7M in California. Take a look

This estate located in Agoura Hills, California, is listed for $2.7 million.
This estate located in Agoura Hills, California, is listed for $2.7 million. Screen grab from Realtor.com

While stilt architecture is not too uncommon these days, it’s pulled off uniquely with this Agoura Hills, California, house as the stilts help enhance the aesthetic appeal of the Santa Monica mountains surrounding it.

Stiltshouse1.jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“I’ve never seen anything like this home in Los Angeles,” listing agent Alan Taylor said to Dwell.com.

Stiltshouse5.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The house, on the market for $2.699 million, was designed by architect Ellis David Gelman, who is famous for his “Star Trek” home in Malibu, Dwell reports.

Stiltshouse6.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“I spoke at length with Gelman about his inspiration, and he really saw this as an opportunity to create a modern residence that offers thoughtful design and effortless function,” Taylor said.

Stiltshouse7.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home has a 360-degree view of the mountains surrounding it. It has a living room “with soaring ceilings and walls of glass frame views of the stunning vistas, which become part of the living space,” the listing describes.

Stiltshouse8.jpg
Patio Screen grab from Realtor.com

Also, two kitHAUS modules (prefab structures that can serve as anything from a guest house to a yoga studio) sit on the lavish property.

The home is “a one-of-a-kind functioning work of art,” the listing said.

Stiltshouse10.jpg
Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated).
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service