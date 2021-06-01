1-year-old among three killed in shooting at neighborhood pool, Louisiana cops say

A shooting in Baton Rouge killed three people Monday, including a 1-year-old girl playing by an apartment complex pool, according to Louisiana authorities.

Dewayne Dunn Jr., 17; Reginald Thomas, 20; and Ja’Tyri Brown, 1, were hit when a man started firing in the gated pool area, according to Baton Rouge police.

Authorities said the shooting unfolded just before 8 p.m. when the gunman approached Thomas and Gunn as they sat by the pool. A brief tussle ensued, police said, before the man began shooting at them.

Dunn and Thomas were hit and died at the scene, according to police.

Brown, who was playing poolside, was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries.

Police have not yet identified a suspect or motive and said the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Baton Rouge Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.