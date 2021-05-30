20 people rescued after high-speed roller coaster stops mid-ride at a Texas Six Flags

About 20 people were rescued from the Poltergeist roller coaster at Six Flags Fiesta Texas on Saturday after it stopped mid-ride, the park said. Screengrab: WOAI

Several people were rescued on Saturday after a roller coaster at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio stalled mid-ride, the amusement park says.

Around 11:54 a.m.,the Poltergeist ride stopped operating while passengers were on the ride, the park said, according to WOAI.

Poltergeist, first introduced in 1999, is a 2,700-foot-long roller coaster that takes passengers from 0 to 60 mph in less than four seconds, according to Six Flags.

At the time, a representative for the park told NBC News that “twenty guests are secured in an upright position with water available” as they awaited help.

Several fire and rescue crews assembled at the park to help remove the passengers from the ride, per WOAI.

Each passenger was individually walked down the ride to safety, KXAN reported.

Everyone was safely removed from the ride by 3:15 p.m., according to KTVT.

No one was injured.

“The safety of our guests is our highest priority,” the park told NBC, “and the ride will remain closed while we complete a full inspection.”

It hasn’t been reported what caused the ride stop.