Police chief in Michigan apologizes for liking Facebook post supporting Israel

DETROIT — After facing criticism from some in the Arab American community, Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad has apologized for liking a Facebook post that showed support for Israel. In his apology, Haddad also called for a free Palestine.

Earlier this month, Haddad liked a May 11 Facebook post of a police officer in another department who had updated his profile photo with a banner that read: "I Stand With Israel" with an Israeli flag in a heart symbol. The banner also said "AJC," which refers to the American Jewish Committee, an advocacy group that promoted the Facebook logo for advocates of Israel.

The post was made during the 11-day war that erupted between Israel and Palestinians, their deadliest conflict in seven years. The conflict prompted several protests against Israel by Arab Americans and others in recent weeks in Dearborn, Detroit, Warren and Ann Arbor.

Dearborn, which is 47% Arab American, has a sizable population who support Palestinians. Haddad's apology illustrated how the conflict in the Middle East has played out in metro Detroit as Arab American, Jewish, Muslim and Black communities react to the war.

"A couple days ago, I liked a profile photo of a colleague and professional friend that I have now learned also contained a message that upset many people," Haddad wrote in a Facebook post on May 18. "I’m sorry for any hurt or confusion that mistake caused."

Haddad, who is of Lebanese Maronite descent, also mentioned his ancestry and support for what he called "the Palestinian struggle." He posted a photo of his office that contains a Palestinian flag.

"This Palestinian flag has been in my office for years," Haddad wrote. "My Lebanese parents raised me on the Palestinian struggle for rights. So let me be clear. I am a proud Arab American, and I loudly say: #FreePalestine."

Contacted by The Detroit Free Press this week, Haddad did not comment beyond his Facebook post. The officer whose pro-Israel Facebook post Haddad liked could not be reached for comment.

Haddad's apology garnered more than 500 likes, loves or cares on Facebook, with many thanking and praising him in the comments section of the post.

Ned Fawaz, a longtime community and business leader in Dearborn's Arab American community, said: "You have our support Chief. We are behind you 1000%. God bless you."

Imad Hamad, executive director of the Dearborn-based American Human Rights Council, wrote: "Salute Chief — appreciate your leadership! You are a man of great integrity."

Haddad also recently posted on his Facebook page a photo of himself at an Arab American protest two weeks ago in support of Palestinians, in which he's seen holding up a Palestinian flag along with another person. On Twitter, that photo was circulated by several conservative accounts criticizing him, saying: "When Dearborn Michigan Police Chief is standing for the Palestinians you know how far America has gone ..."

A local Jewish leader, Rabbi Asher Lopatin, expressed concern that Haddad would feel pressured to apologize for liking a Facebook post that expressed support for Israel.

"I feel kind of sorry for him because he had that Palestinian flag in his office and here he gets all this trouble for just liking someone's profile," said Lopatin, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Metro Detroit/American Jewish Committee. "Can we be a little kinder to each other? We're going to disagree, we have different narratives. Let's give each other a little bit of benefit of the doubt."

Lopatin said he's concerned about people trying "to tell other people what they can say, who they can meet with."

The controversy with Haddad is part of several that erupted this month locally during the Middle East conflict.

Conservatives and some Republican leaders blasted Dearborn attorney Amer Zahr, one of the organizers of pro-Palestinian rallies held in Dearborn, Detroit and Ann Arbor, over a video he posted Saturday on Twitter, writing: "Stop condemning anti-Semitism. Stop it. We have been doing it for generations. So stop it. You’re not helping. If they didn’t believe us by now, that’s not our problem. Stay focused. #FreePalestine"

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and other conservatives attacked Zahr for ignoring anti-Semitism, an issue that has been raised by Jewish advocacy groups and others. In response, Zahr said he and others have long criticized anti-Semitism, but feel it's a distraction.

Amer Zahr gives a speech to attendees during a rally and march in support of Palestine held at the Dearborn Police Department on May 18, 2021, in Dearborn.The crowd was estimated to be between 2,500 to 3,000 people.

"Yes, I stand by this," Zahr said Tuesday of his post on anti-Semitism. "We Palestinians condemn all forms of racism and discrimination. But Zionists now want to change the conversations from annihilating entire families in Gaza to condemning anti-Semitism. It’s a political distraction tactic. That’s what I said."

A group in Michigan that Zahr is president of, New Generation for Palestine, is one of the several Arab American and Muslim groups endorsing a rally for Palestinians Saturday in Washington, D.C.

Also this week, a coalition of Black and Jewish leaders in metro Detroit issued a statement of strong support for Israel, criticizing Hamas. The letter was from a metro Detroit group, the Coalition of Black and Jewish Unity, that consists of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Metro Detroit/American Jewish Committee, Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vicinity, a predominantly Black group, Anti-Defamation League Michigan and the Urban League of Detroit and Southeastern Michigan.

"The Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity reiterates its position that Israel has the right and duty to defend itself whenever attacked by any entity that seeks its total destruction and annihilation," part of the statement read.

On Friday, President Joe Biden released a statement condemning anti-Semitic attacks, saying: "In the last weeks, our nation has seen a series of anti-Semitic attacks, targeting and terrorizing American Jews."

Metro Detroit has not seen the type of violent attacks directed at Jewish people reported in other states such as New York, Florida, and California and has traditionally avoided physical clashes over conflicts in the Middle East.

On Sunday, Lopatin is to travel to Israel to meet with Jewish and Arab leaders as part of an effort by Jewish groups in the U.S. and the Israeli government to support Israel and promote coexistence.

The war also came up during Tuesday night's Dearborn City Council meeting. Four members of the Dearborn City Council criticized Israel for its actions against Palestinians.

"I'm moved to speak up against the horrible human rights violations occurring in Palestine today," Dearborn City Council President Susan Dabaja said at the meeting. "The Palestinian people, like all people, have a right to self-determination and a right to exist without fear of violence or eviction. As I think of their plight, my heart hurts."

City Councilman Mike Sareini said that "atrocities have been committed against the people of Palestine ... it's genocide and ethnic cleansing of a group of people whose human rights have been ignored for far too long."

Council members Erin Brynes and Robert Abraham said they echoed the concerns of their colleagues.

Rabbi Lopatin expressed concern about Sareini using the term "genocide" to describe Israel's actions, which he said is inaccurate and "cheapens the term."

Members with Accountability for Dearborn, a group formed last year after the death of George Floyd to combat anti-Black racism and police abuse, criticized the Dearborn City Council during the meeting for what they said was hypocrisy. The meeting happened to fall on the one-year anniversary of Floyd's death in Minnesota.

"Here we are a year later and council has done nothing" to address the issue of racism against Blacks in Dearborn, said Brian Church, with Accountability for Dearborn. "No oversight, no accountability, no diversity and inclusion efforts in City Hall, nothing."

Dearborn Police arrest Black people, who make up three to four% of the city, at disproportionately higher numbers, and two Black residents of Detroit died after being shot by Dearborn police in 2015 and 2016, drawing protests.

"Kevin Matthews and Janet Wilson ... were murdered by police," a speaker said.

Dabaja then interjected, saying: "I ask that you refrain from making slanderous comments" about police officers involved in those shootings. "It is slander."

Accountability for Dearborn said that the city council criticizes Israel for its actions, but is silent over how Dearborn treats Blacks.

"There is definitely concern that our city officials, including Susan Dabaja, are clearly able to identify and speak out against racist injustices, but not those against Black people in metro Detroit and Dearborn," Accountability for Dearborn said in a statement to the Free Press. "Despite the clear evidence, no city council member can even say that anti-Black racism exists in policing in Dearborn, or in Dearborn in general. We see they have the ability to identify injustice, but they refuse to use that skill to address anti-Black racism in their own city and police department."

The activist group said that Haddad has talked before about how he doesn't like to group people by race when he's asked about the issue of Blacks being targeted, "but when he feels the need to protect himself from claims of supporting Israel, he has no problem defining himself and others by their ethnicity. ... Haddad's refusal to address racial and ethnic identity is only a tactic used to escape accountability for anti-Black racism in his police department."

Haddad has said his department does not discriminate, has received accolades for its policing efforts, and arrests Blacks at higher rates because it borders Detroit, an 80% Black city, and Dearborn attracts many visitors from Detroit for shopping and business. He also has said his department is working to increase its numbers of African American and Arab American police officers.