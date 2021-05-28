Man accused of shooting, injuring 3 in Times Square charged

The man accused of shooting and injuring three people in Times Square earlier this the month has been charged after arriving in New York from Florida where he was arrested.

Farrakhan Muhammad, 31, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of assault, reckless endangerment and criminal use of a firearm, the New York Police Department said on Friday.

Muhammad has denied that he is responsible for the shooting on May 8 that wounded two women and a 4-year-old girl. The victims did not know each other.

New York Police Department Chief of Detectives James Essig has said that Muhammad was identified as the gunman by his brother, who told officers he was the intended target of the shooting.

U.S. Marshals arrested Muhammad near Jacksonville, Florida, four days after the shooting, along with a woman who authorities said traveled with him from New York.

Muhammad spoke to WCJB-TV from county jail in Florida telling them that he had not been in New York at the time of the shooting.

Police did not say when Muhammad arrived in New York. Information about an attorney for Muhammad was not immediately available in court records. A request was sent to the New York City's Department of Correction for information about when he arrived and where he was being held.

Muhammad appeared before in court on May 13 in Starke, Florida, where a judge gave him several days to consult with a lawyer on whether he will waive a full extradition hearing and agree to return to New York. It was not immediately clear if a hearing had been held.