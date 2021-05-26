‘Mutliple’ casualties reported in shooting at California light rail yard, police say

An active shooter opened fire during a union meeting at the VTA light rail yard in San Jose, CA, killing multiple people, according to police. Screengrab from KGO video

A shooting Wednesday morning at a California light rail yard has caused “multiple” casualties, local authorities said at a press briefing.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 6:34 a.m. at the Valley Transportation Authority light rail yard in San Jose, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The mother of a worker at the rail yard told KTVU that gunfire erupted during a union meeting.

“The shooter is no longer a threat, and the facility has been evacuated,” wrote Mayor Sam Liccardo on Twitter. The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the shooter was down.

Authorities had earlier warned people to stay away from an “active shooter” situation at the facility at Younger Avenue and San Pedro Street in the San Francisco Bay Area community.

“We ask for people’s prayers,” said VTA spokesperson Brandi Childress, KGO reported. Childress said the facility is not open to the general public.