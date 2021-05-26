Cougar crashes into California home — and big game trophies may have caught its eye

A mountain lion near Los Angeles in 2014. Early Tuesday morning, another mountain lion broke through a window into a San Bruno, California, home, possibly attracted by big game trophies on the walls, police say. U.S. National Park Service

Big game trophies may have attracted a mountain lion that crashed through a window into a California home at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, police say.

The homeowner scared off the intruder, which fled and has not been found, the San Bruno Police Department reported in a news release.

“It is believed that the mountain lion entered the residence because of several large game, taxidermy trophy heads, mounted on the interior walls of the residence,” police said.

Mountain lion sightings have been on the rise in San Bruno/, putting some residents on edge, KTVU reported.

“It’s always on the back of your mind,” said resident Martha Leong, according to the station. “You never know where or when they’ll pop up.”

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says people are a thousand times more likely to be struck by lightning than to be attacked by a mountain lion.

In areas with mountain lions, the agency advises against hiking, biking, or jogging alone, especially at dawn, dusk or night. Never approach a mountain lion. Do not run or turn your back on a mountain lion; instead, make noise and try to appear larger.