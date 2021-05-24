‘F9′ sets pandemic record with $162.4 million overseas as ‘Spiral’ wins domestic box office again

The new “Fast & Furious” film proved to be a major driving force at the international box office.

More than a month before its release in the United States, “F9″ grossed $162.4 million during its debut weekend of May 21-23 in eight countries, setting a new high mark for an American movie during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The bulk of that came in China, where “F9″ made $135.6 million between Friday and Sunday.

The movie, which is the ninth entry to the popular action franchise filled with cars and combat, opens in the U.S. on June 25. It returns franchise stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster and more.

“F9″ also introduces John Cena, who plays the assassin brother of Diesel’s Dom Toretto.

Initially slated to debut in April 2020, “F9″ was delayed more than a year due to the pandemic. Russia and South Korea are among the other countries where the movie arrived over the weekend.

At the North American box office, the latest “Saw” horror movie, “Spiral: From the Book of Saw,” grossed an estimated $4.55 million to lead all films domestically for a second consecutive week, according to Deadline.

“Spiral,” which stars Chris Rock as a police detective investigating multiple disappearances and deaths, made $8.7 million in its debut last weekend.

This weekend’s earnings lifted the overall “Saw” franchise to more than $1 billion in combined box-office earnings. “Spiral” is the ninth installment in the franchise.

The latest win by “Spiral” came during a weekend in which none of the major movie studios had a new theatrical release.