Bear cubs charm Dollywood crowd after stumbling into parking lot. ‘Bless their hearts’

Black bear cubs wandered into a parking lot at Dollywood, Tennessee video shows. Screengrab from Clarence Mathis on Facebook.

A pair of black bear cubs melted hearts at Dollywood this week, playfully exploring a parking lot together, just feet away from visitors heading into the theme park.

Video taken at the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, park shows the cubs running through the lot together, ducking under cars, and chasing a piece of tumbling trash — all in front of a crowd that can’t help oohing and aahing.

“Bless their hearts,” a visitor can be heard saying.

“Awhh look at him stand up! Look at him running!” says another. “Ohoho my Lord, get a picture of that!”

It didn’t take long for people to begin worrying about the well-being of the bears.

“They are looking for their mom,” a visitor says. “That makes me sad.”

No need to worry, according to Clarence Mathis, who captured the encounter and posted it to Facebook on Wednesday. While their mother can’t be seen in the 42-second clip, she was nearby.

“The mama bear had already crossed the road when the little ones got distracted,” Mathis said. “Anyone with small children will understand.”

At the end of the video, the siblings trundle toward the exit together, presumably to reunite with mom.

“East Tennessee is a great place to live!” Mathis said.