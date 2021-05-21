Compound listed for $1.9 million offers dog spa and goat creamery in NY. Check it out

The stunning property has everything a person could want. Screen grab from Realtor.com

A picturesque property has landed on the market in Rochester, New York. The compound with a little bit of everything animal related has listed for $1.9 million.

And yes, we mean everything.

The property, which is spread across a 37-acre lot, was built in 1982 for “$12 million with materials sourced from around the world!” the listing on Realtor.com said. It comes with a villa, tower, cottages for guests, a cabin, horse barn, custom dog spa, and even a goat creamery.

A goat creamery is exactly how it sounds: it’s a place where butter and cheese and other dairy products are produced ... one that deals primarily in goat dairy products.

There are also two ponds complete with koi fish on the property.

The stony décor inside the main house and its smaller cottage counterparts look like something straight out of a Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, especially considering the ample kitchen and primary bathroom in the larger house.

The comment section on the Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild” was all a flutter with a slew of reactions from those who were either fond of the curious compound, or those who just wanted to spew off the jokes.

“I often wonder if the sellers review these posts,” one observed. “’See, Frank?! They are mocking your goat creamery. Bet they wouldn’t be talking down on the toy show horse room I wanted.’”

“I have goats,” joked another. “I milk goats. But I’ve never been able to make a fortune milking my goats. I obviously have the wrong goats.”

“So! This is the house that goats milk built,” said one commenter. “You’d think there would have been a little more goat themes to it.”

“I’m also a bit disappointed that they didn’t show any pictures of goats,” said another.

