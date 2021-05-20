Lightfoot shrugs off backlash over granting interviews to only reporters of color, calls racial makeup of City Hall press corps ‘an embarrassment’

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday doubled down on her reasons for giving interviews on her second anniversary in office only to journalists of color by again pointing a finger at what she called an “overwhelmingly white” City Hall press corps.

During an unrelated news conference, the mayor was asked whether her decision implies white reporters cannot fairly report on her tenure.

“It has nothing to do about you ... with due respect, or anybody else,” Lightfoot said. “What it has to do about is the facts, and the facts is that when I look at it across this podium as I’m doing now, I don’t see much in the way of diversity.”

Since Lightfoot’s office revealed the rules for her anniversary interviews Tuesday, questions have been raised about whether the move was discriminatory to white reporters. Conversely, it has also gave rise to complaints that the mayor’s press team has been less responsive to Black and Latino-run media outlets than to the networks and major dailies.

The mayor circulated a letter to Chicago reporters Wednesday saying that her choice was a status-quo breaker and ripping into the “overwhelming whiteness and maleness” of the City Hall press corps, though her observation that there are no women of color journalists on the beat was disputed by WBEZ.

But there was a consensus among many that overall, the political reporters who cover Lightfoot’s administration indeed do not reflect the diversity of the city, and it was that response that the mayor echoed Thursday.

“The fact that the City Hall press corps is overwhelmingly white, has very little in the way of diversity, is an embarrassment,” Lightfoot said. She then called on journalism hiring managers to “get the memo” during a time of racial reckoning sparked by George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer almost a year ago.

Earlier in Thursday’s news conference, city Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin defended Lightfoot’s interview criteria and invoked the words of legendary Black journalist and anti-lynching activist Ida B. Wells, who settled in Chicago in the 1890s. “The way to right wrongs is to turn the light of truth upon them,” Conyears-Ervin said, quoting Wells.

“If we could all just take a step back and relax a bit,” Conyears-Ervin said. “Just think, the first Black woman, openly gay mayor. If not her, then who to make a stand?”

Still, many journalists have spoken out against the one-time constraint. WMAQ-Ch.5 political reporter Mary Ann Ahern asked during an interview on WGN if Lightfoot’s rules means the mayor thinks she is racist. Social media discussions raised questions about whether Lightfoot thought journalists of color would go easier on her.

Lightfoot said she read both arguments, and said the latter point “frankly was insulting” to her.

“One day out of 365, I say that I’m going to mark the anniversary of my two years in office by giving exclusive one-on-ones to journalists of color, and the world loses its mind,” Lightfoot said. “How about we focus on doing what is necessary to step up?”