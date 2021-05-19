Woman shaves head in fake cancer scam to swindle $15,000 from donors, Georgia cops say

A Georgia woman was arrested after authorities say she falsely claimed to have cancer and defrauded friends and family out of $15,000 in donations. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A community in northwest Georgia came together to support Katie Lynn Shellhorse after her cancer diagnosis last year.

Now Shellhorse, 22, has been arrested after authorities say she lied about being terminally ill to defraud donors out of nearly $15,000.

The Cedartown woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of theft by deception, the Polk County Police Department said in a news release. Authorities launched an investigation in April after officers were tipped off about Shellhorse’s cancer claims and suspicious statements she made about her diagnosis.

The month-long investigation revealed she did not have cancer but had pocketed thousands from family, friends, local churches and other donors who she convinced she was sick and dying.

To play up the ruse, Shellhorse allegedly shaved her head on multiple occasions, according to a police report obtained by McClatchy News.

Please please please Im 22 with stage 4 cancer (peritoneal) trying to survive on my husbands income and raising two babies. We need all the help we can get PLEASE. I love you! Hi!!! Cashapp is $Katieshellhorse Thank you so much https://t.co/pGdPEYFMWt — Katie Shellhorse (@KatieShellhorse) November 30, 2020

A relative told police that Shellhorse would post on social media to ask for donations, then spent the funds she received on “marijuana, alcohol and firearms” for her husband.

“Our family has been devastated by this event,” Shellhorse’s family said in a statement, according to WSB-TV. “We had no foreknowledge of her plan to misguide and we will not defend it. We’re deeply saddened that our community was deceived. We pray for all that were affected and believe that justice will be served.”

Polk County police said they’re looking into exactly how much money Shellhorse received and are working to locate her victims.

The case remains under investigation.