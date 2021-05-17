Iconic house from ‘The Royal Tenenbaums’ is for rent in NY – for $20,000 a month

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

A famous New York house that was featured in the 2001 film “The Royal Tenenbaums” is available to rent...if you can spare $20,000 a month.

The estate stood out like a character all its own in the star-studded Wes Anderson dark comedy about a family of geniuses living in the Big Apple. It’s available to rent for the first time, the listing on Zillow said.

“While the mansion has become famous thanks to the movie, it has always been an important house in New York City history,” the listing said. “Developed by Jacob D. Butler and designed by Adolph Hoak, it was home of U.S. attorney Charles H. Tuttle, which ran to Governors against Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Several illustrious New York personalities, such as Fiorello LaGuardia and James Russel Parson, were regular guests.”

The mansion has six bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms spread out across 6,000 square feet and four stories with a formal living room, butler kitchen along with a formal kitchen and an elevator for the first three floors.

According to Architectural Digest, Anderson said that as he was scouting New York for a Tenenbaum family home, this particular mansion stood out.

“It needed to be a New York house that wasn’t stereotypical, and where you’d have a real strong sense of family history,” Anderson said to the Observer.

The house caught the attention of the popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild” and while fans marveled at the interior of the mansion, most zeroed in on the hefty monthly price tag.

“What a bargain,” said one user. “On my retirement pension I can rent it for a whole month and spend the rest of the year in a cardboard box.”

“You can buy a whole decent house for that money where I live,” said another. “For the cost of one year’s rent on that property, you can own a whole house.”

“Sorry, I do not rent anything under $35,000/month...” joked one.

“If I had that type of money, I’d sooner buy a house than waste that much cash on a monthly basis,” said another.

“Dear everyone: NY is incredibly expensive,” said an observer. “A one bed room in Manhattan is close to 3K.”