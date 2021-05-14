Suspect in killing of Yale grad student arrested in Alabama

A fugitive wanted in the killing of a Yale graduate student in Connecticut in February was arrested Friday in Alabama, U.S. marshals said.

An international arrest warrant had been issued for Qinxuan Pan on murder and larceny charges in connection with the killing of Kevin Jiang in New Haven on Feb. 6. It was not immediately clear if Pan has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

Pan is accused of shooting Jiang, 26, multiple times. Jiang was a graduate student at Yale’s School of the Environment and was also an Army veteran hailing from Washington state who had recently become engaged to be married.

Marshals said a Gulf Coast fugitive task force and Montgomery police arrested Pan on Friday morning. Details of the arrest were not immediately released.

Pan is a U.S. citizen who was born in Shanghai, China.