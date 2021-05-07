Faulty smoke alarms may not sound if there’s a fire, agency says. 226,000 are recalled

Kidde is recalling more than 226,000 smoke and carbon monoxide alarms due failure to alert consumers when there’s a fire. Here’s what to know. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Is your smoke alarm working? A consumer watchdog group says now is the time to check.

Kidde issued a recall of more than 226,000 smoke and combination smoke/carbon monoxide detectors that may fail to sound in the event of a fire, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall includes the Kidde TruSense Smoke Alarms and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms, both of which were sold at Walmart, Menards, Home Depot and other hardware stores between May 2019 and September 2020, the agency said.

The alarms were also available for purchase online at Amazon and ShopKidde.com.

Affected units include Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide alarms. Only those featuring the TruSense logo or “AMBER=FAULT” printed on the alarm are involved in the recall.

The model number can also be found on the back of the devices, the CPSC said.

So what do you do if your alarm is among the recalled models? Consumers are advised to contact Kidde for a replacement, free of charge.

Go to www.kiddetsalarmrecall.rsvpcomm.com or call 844-796-9972.

So far, no incidents or injuries have been reported.