Mushroom hunter wanders upon woman’s body — but Missouri police can’t find her family

Branson police have identified human remains found by a mushroom hunter as Deborah Brown, who lived in Illinois and possibly Missouri. Photo from Branson Police Department on Facebook.

The body of a woman discovered by a mushroom hunter in Missouri has been identified, officials say.

But police can’t find her family.

On April 10, the mushroom hunter found human remains in a wooded area of Branson near state Highway 248 and Gretna Road, officials say.

Branson police and the Taney County coroner searched the area for clues for the next day in hopes of learning how the woman died.

Though her cause of death hasn’t been determined, the coroner and a dental expert identified the woman Friday as Deborah Brown. Born in 1958, Brown previously lived in Illinois and may have moved to Missouri in 2014, officials say.

The last time Brown was seen alive may have been in 2017, officials say.

Now police need help finding Brown’s family to notify them of her death.

“Branson Police Detectives, the Taney County Coroner, and the county’s pathologist continue to investigate this case to determine the cause of death and to bring closure to Deborah’s family,” officials said in a news release.

Anyon with information can call the Branson Police Department’s tip line at 417-334-1085 or complete an online tip submission here.