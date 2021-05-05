Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe goes Zen. See the CA home he bought for $4.15 million

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has bought a Zen-like home in Brentwood, California, for $4.15 million that is unique in its architectural design.

“Serenity, behind the gate of this unique half-acre double lot, truly one-of-a-kind architectural home, a Japanese-inspired modern sanctuary,” according to the listing. Brentwood is in Los Angeles County.

The four-bed, four-bath home spans 4,266 square feet and carries the Zen motif from indoor to outdoor living.

The residence, which sits in a picturesque canyon on nearly a half-acre, makes generous use of wraparound glass and detailed woodwork. The floor plan is spacious and open. The dining, living room and kitchen areas open to a pool with waterfalls, deck, fire pit, barbecue island and enclosed greenhouse-style garden room.

The kitchen features antique Japanese tansu custom cabinetry and Brazilian mahogany countertops, according to the listing.

In the master retreat, there are “double-height” ceilings, clerestory lighting, heated floors and built-in cabinetry, along with a garden courtyard, dual baths, and custom closets.

There is a bedroom-office with a spiral staircase that leads to a large yoga, art or media room.

The other two bedrooms occupy a separate wing.

Broad balconies overlook lush gardens of trees, rare plants, ferns, bamboo, a Koi pond, herb garden, waterfalls and pathways with extensive stonework. There’s also an authentic Japanese teahouse.

“This compound is truly a great getaway from the daily noise.,” according to the listing. “And when you decide, it becomes an entertainer’s paradise.”

The rocker is still selling his splashy Calabasas mansion, which the Sacramento Bee reported in May 2020. That six-bedroom, eight-bath home sits atop a spectacular hillside and features a lush central atrium — illuminated by natural light — that opens to the sky with a retractable roof. The two homes are about 45 minutes from each other.

For the Brentwood sale, Emil Hartoonian of The Agency represented Lee. Marco Rufo of The Agency held the listing.

The home was listed for $4.295 million.

EDITOR”S NOTE: An earlier version of this article incorrectly listed the county where the Brentwood home is located. It’s in Los Angeles County. An earlier headline also misstated the area.