Skier dies in 100-foot plunge into a crevasse on an Alaska glacier, officials say

An airplane prepares to take off from an area where a base camp was being set up for climbers to begin their ascent of Denali near Talkeetna, Alaska, in 2016. On Monday, a 28-year-old Colorado man died after falling 100 feet into a crevasse at a glacier in Denali National Park and Preserve. Associated Press file

An avid outdoorsman died Monday in a 100-foot plunge into a crevasse in a glacier at Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska, rescuers say.

A ranger lowered into the crevasse confirmed that Mason Stansfield, 28, of Ouray, Colorado, died in the 3:30 p.m. fall near Eldridge Glacier, the National Park Service reported.

Stansfield’s partner called rangers for help after he plunged out of sight into the crevasse, rangers said. A helicopter responded to the glacier at an elevation of 8,000 feet.

Mountain Trip, a wilderness tour guide company that employed Stansfield, wrote about his death on Facebook.

“Mason was one of the most genuine guys we’ve had the pleasure of spending time with, both in the San Juans and Alaska,” the post reads. “We’re heartbroken, to say the least.”

Stansfield was on a personal ski mountaineering trip at the time of his death, the post says.

“But ‘doing what he loved’ ultimately provides no solace or consolation,” Mountain Trip wrote. “He is gone far too soon.”

In a personal message to Stansfield, the organization wrote, “Climb on and keep smiling that mischievous smile we’ll all miss so much.”