Curfew made later after protests over shooting of Black man

Celeste Taylor chants as she leads demonstrators on Halstead Avenue in Elizabeth City, N.C., Thursday, April 29, 2021. This is the ninth day of demonstrations in the wake of Andrew Brown Jr.'s death at the hands of Pasquotank County deputies. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP) AP

A North Carolina city where a Black man was shot and killed by deputies said Friday that it will push its curfew back by several hours each night after a week of generally peaceful protests.

Elizabeth City officials said that starting Friday night, the curfew will run from midnight until 6 a.m. On previous nights, the curfew had taken effect at 8 p.m. Protesters have been demanding justice and transparency, including the release of deputy body camera footage, after Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed last week by deputies serving drug-related warrants.

Protests have been generally peaceful, but some protesters have been arrested after they remained on the streets after the curfew went into effect.

WITN-TV reported that Thursday night's protest had largely dwindled by 10:45 p.m., but at least two people were arrested. The television station was also among multiple media outlets that said staff members covering the protest were threatened with arrest despite city and county leaders saying journalists doing their jobs were exempt from the curfew.

A judge earlier this week refused to make deputy body camera footage public despite formal requests from a media coalition and the sheriff. He said it should be kept from public view for at least another month while a state investigation into the shooting takes place. The FBI has also launched a civil rights investigation of Brown's death.

Brown's funeral is scheduled for Monday.