News briefs

Feds indict 3 men for hate crimes in killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia

ATLANTA — A federal grand jury in Brunswick on Wednesday handed up a hate crimes indictment against the three men facing state murder charges for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

The indictment alleges that Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and Roddie Bryan used force and threats of force to intimidate and interfere with Arbery’s right to use a public street because of his race. It also accuses them of trying to kidnap Arbery while he ran through the Satilla Shores neighborhood just outside Brunswick.

Lawyers for the McMichaels issued statements strongly denying the new federal charges.

The indictment, obtained by the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. attorney’s office in Savannah, also accuses both of the McMichaels of using weapons during alleged crimes of violence. Travis McMichael shot and killed Arbery with a Remington shotgun and his father, a former police office and investigator, was wielding his .357 Magnum revolver.

The McMichaels and Bryan were later indicted for murder and other state offenses and denied bond. A trial date has not been set.

The McMichaels and Bryan contend they were making a legitimate citizen’s arrest of Arbery on the day of the killing. Travis McMcMichael’s lawyers say their client was acting in self-defense when he shot Arbery.

Most Americans see voting rights as more important than election security, survey finds

Three in five Americans believe it's more important to ensure that all voters get to vote than it is to make sure nobody who's ineligible casts a ballot, a new poll finds, although there's an enormous partisan split on those priorities.

The same survey, however, revealed a solidly bipartisan degree of confidence among three-quarters of Americans that elections in their own states are being run fairly and securely.

The results, out Tuesday from NBC News, are the latest evidence of the complex and sometimes polarized views the electorate holds about the bedrock institution of democracy.

While 87% of Democrats and 65% of independents say "making sure that everyone who wants to vote can do so" is a top priority, 77% of Republicans say "making sure that no one votes who is not eligible to vote" is more important.

That fundamental disagreement, of course, reflects the continued partisan divide over the integrity of the 2020 election, fueled by the unprecedented and unfounded allegations by Donald Trump that his second term as president was stolen by fraud. His false allegations have fueled the drive by Republican legislators around the country to enact stricter voting laws that Democrats see as designed to suppress the vote — particularly targeting people of color.

As those bills keep advancing, though, 59% of Republicans — along with 85% of Democrats and 81% of independents — say they are confident their states can already administer elections where everyone eligible may cast a ballot and the results are tabulated accurately.

The poll was conducted by telephone April 17-20 and has a 3.1 percentage-point margin of error.

Trump fight against prosecutors may rely on adviser defense

Donald Trump is likely to fight any criminal charges stemming from a New York investigation of his taxes by claiming he relied on his lawyers and accountants to prepare documents and approve transactions, legal experts said.

Should Trump be accused of a crime, he may also claim his conduct is too stale to prosecute or wasn’t improper in Manhattan’s sharp-elbowed real estate industry, they said.

A case against Trump is “not going to be a slam-dunk,” said Samuel Buell, a Duke University law school professor and a former federal prosecutor. “People think there’s going to be documentary proof of fraud, but documents almost never get you all the way there, and Trump is a guy who has been careful about where he leaves his fingerprints.”

It’s been two months since Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. obtained Trump’s tax returns, intensifying an unprecedented criminal investigation of an ex-president.

Vance initially focused on the Trump Organization’s reimbursements of 2016 hush money payments made by Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal lawyer and fixer, to women claiming to have had affairs with Trump. Since then, his probe has expanded into a broader review of the company’s dealings, including whether the Trump Organization lied to secure credit lines and tax breaks.

No charges have been filed, and they may never be because investigators may find no wrongdoing. But with Vance’s investigation in full force, legal experts have begun mapping out Trump’s potential defenses. Trump’s lawyers and a Vance spokesman declined to comment.

Ex-Minneapolis police officers' August trial in George Floyd killing will be livestreamed

MINNEAPOLIS — The August trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting George Floyd's murder will be also livestreamed like that of their former colleague Derek Chauvin, who was convicted last week in the case.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill's ruling last November allowing the livestreaming will apply to the Aug. 23 trial of J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, court spokesman Spenser Bickett said Wednesday. All three will be tried together in one trial. Former officer Derek Chauvin's March 8 to April 20 trial was livestreamed across the world by several media outlets.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office is leading the prosecution, declined to comment last week when asked whether he believed livestreaming Chauvin's trial lent more credibility to the court process, and whether he supported livestreaming or recording other trials moving forward. His office previously resisted livestreaming the defendants' trials.

"It's the court's prerogative," Ellison said last week. "Just leave it right there."

Cahill issued the order when the three defendants' were expected to be tried in one trial with Chauvin. COVID-19 social distancing protocols later required splitting the trial into two. Jurors convicted Chauvin last Tuesday of all the counts against him — second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Kueng, Lane and Thao are each charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. The Minnesota Attorney General's Office wants to add aiding and abetting third-degree murder to each of their cases. The Court of Appeals will hear arguments on the issue on May 20.

