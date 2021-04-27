Home with ‘Taco Bell’ vibe listed in California. ‘Awful taste, phenomenal execution’

This colorful house in Indian Wells, California, has hit the market for $5.999 million. Screen grab from Realtor.com

A house with bizarre “90s Taco Bell” aesthetics, as the Best of Zillow’s Twitter account phrased it, has hit the market in Indian Wells, California, for $5.999 million.

Sure, it might seem like a blast from the past. Or, rather, a trip into Zack Morris’ imagination where he dreams up his ultimate fantasy home on “Saved by the Bell”, but the seven-bedroom, 10.5-bathroom estate has a lot to offer those with a retro pallet.

Outdoor dining area Screen grab from Realtor.com

Literally.

The house even has a salon.

Salon area Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Lovingly maintained and cherished by its owners, this home is being offered at a remarkable savings,” according to the listing on Realtor.com. “The sprawling single story home is situated for maximum light exposure while offering scenic views of the landscaped waterfalls, meandering lakes and a lazy lagoon, often visited by the desert’s feathered friends. Beyond its remarkable location within The Vintage Club, its intriguing blueprint provides for grand-scale entertaining.”

Entertainment area Screen grab from Realtor.com

The prismatic, neon-hued estate couldn’t escape the jokes that flew high on the popular Twitter account, @thebestofzillow, however.

“The house just gave me a contact high,” the account said in a thread of tweets that came along with photos of the property. “(Also shoutout to the BIG DOGS.) You know you’re doing something right when a swim-up poolside ice cream sundae bar is the least interesting part of your house.”

You know you're doing something right when a swim-up poolside ice cream sundae bar is the least-interesting part of your house. pic.twitter.com/JV1tQwAETC — The Best of Zillow (@thebestofzillow) April 25, 2021

“Someone slid an architect a pile of money and said ‘I want to do cocaine inside this cassette tape, make it happen,’” joked one user, who also tweeted a photo of a vintage cassette tape.

“’Meet me in the crunchwrap supreme living room for a game of Sorry in 30 minutes,’” said another.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Please delete this. I don’t want to get into a bidding war when it gets too popular,” joked one user.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Kinda looks like the set from Saved by the Bell summer,” said one.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Awful taste, phenomenal execution,” observed one user.

Outdoor dining area Screen grab from Realtor.com