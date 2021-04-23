Donald Trump, preferring New Jersey, reportedly plans to escape Florida’s summer heat

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump has often proclaimed his love for Florida, but that doesn’t mean he loves summer and hurricane season in the Sunshine State.

It’s been universally expected that Trump would decamp from his Mar-a-Lago club for the summer, most likely taking up residence at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, one of several golf properties with the “Trump National” brand name.

Business Insider reported Friday that Trump would head north for the summer.

Trump bought and renovated Mar-a-Lago long before he became president, and in 2019 he declared it was officially his residence after he decided he no longer wanted to call his native New York home. Born in Queens, Trump built an image of himself as a savvy Manhattan real estate mogul.

In a 2019 Declaration of Domicile form, Trump stated: “I hereby declare that my above described residence and abode in the state of Florida constitutes my predominant and principal home and I intend to continue it permanently, as such.”

He left Washington, D.C., for Palm Beach before President Joe Biden was inaugurated.

Mar-a-Lago is now a membership club for the moneyed elites. But those Palm Beachers don’t hang around Florida during the steamy summer months, so Trump wouldn’t be surrounded by friends and supporters if he stayed.

Traditionally the club closes for the summer after Memorial Day. High season is traditionally from Thanksgiving to Easter.

This year it has featured a parade of important Republicans who have visited Mar-a-Lago hoping to receive the president’s blessing for their political endeavors.