DeSantis signs sweeping gambling deal that may bring sports betting to Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping gambling deal Friday with the Seminole Tribe of Florida that could bring legalized sports betting to Florida and generate billions of dollars in new revenue for the state, drawing to a close months of negotiations over the contentious issue.

The deal now heads to the Florida Legislature, which must approve the agreement. The Legislature will take up the issue in a special session that starts on May 17.

The agreement allows the Seminole Tribe to offer statewide online sports betting in partnership with the state’s pari-mutuel facilities, which include poker cardrooms, horse racing tracks and jai-alai arenas, according to a memo released by Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson.

Floridians would have to be at least 21 years old to bet on sports under the agreement’s terms. Bets could be placed on collegiate and professional sporting events, motorsports and Olympic contests.

The Seminole Tribe also would be able to offer craps and roulette at its casinos, including the guitar-shaped Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood. The agreement also could pave the way for additional casinos on the tribe’s Hollywood property with up to three gambling facilities permitted.

The tribe operates six other casinos in Florida, including the Seminole Indian Casino in Coconut Creek and the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa.

If a deal is approved, Florida would receive a windfall of new funds. The state would be guaranteed at least $2.5 billion over the next five years and at least $6 billion over the next decade, according to the governor’s office.

The state has tried unsuccessfully for years to iron out a deal with the Seminole Tribe, and Friday’s announcement marks a significant accomplishment for the governor.

In a statement, Marcellus Osceola Jr., chairman of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, said the agreement “cements our partnership with the state for decades to come.” DeSantis hailed the deal as establishing “the framework to generate billions in new revenue and untold waves of positive economic impact.”

Florida’s GOP legislative leaders signaled in statements released Friday they support the deal.

More than two dozen states have legalized sports betting. Under Florida’s framework, all sports bets would be routed through the Seminole Tribe. Existing casinos and pari-mutuels could offer their own sports betting mobile apps in partnership with the tribe, keeping 60% of the revenue from the bets. The agreement also allows for the Seminoles and the pari-mutuels to contract with online sports betting companies, such as DraftKings and FanDuel.

Professional sports teams would not receive revenue from sports betting under the agreement.

Proposition bets would not be allowed for college matchups. A proposition bet is a wager on a specific event in a game, such as whether a quarterback will throw an interception or a batter will hit a home run. Such bets could be placed on professional sporting events.

In 2019, the Seminole Tribe ended annual payments of roughly $350 million made through a long-standing revenue-sharing agreement it had with the state, which granted the tribe exclusivity on lucrative blackjack and other banked card games at its casinos. The tribe stopped payments amid concerns that its competitors’ designated player card games, which include a hybrid of three-card poker, violated the exclusivity terms.

Under the deal, pari-mutuel cardrooms would be able to offer designated player games without running afoul of gambling regulations.

The deal also opens the door to the transfer of gambling licenses, which could change the gambling landscape in South Florida. Eric Trump, former President Donald Trump’s son, has expressed interest in converting Trump National Doral into a gambling destination. Billionaire real estate mogul Jeffrey Soffer has been pushing for a casino at the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami Beach.

Getting to the finish line will involve jumping numerous political and legal hurdles. The Republican Legislature needs to approve the deal, as well as the federal government.

Any deal will meet stiff resistance from gambling opponents. The No Casinos anti-gambling group contends the Legislature does not have the power to approve sports betting.

Amendment 3, approved by voters in 2018, stipulated that a citizens’ initiative requiring at least 60% support from voters is “the exclusive method of authorizing casino gambling” in Florida. That has been a stumbling block for those wanting to legalize sports betting in Florida.

“We call on the governor and our legislators to honor the will of the people, who demanded that any new casino gambling authorization occur at the ballot box, not behind closed doors in Tallahassee,” John Sowinski, president of No Casinos, said in a prepared statement. “We are committed to defending the integrity of Florida’s Constitution, and ensuring that the will of the people is respected.”

Others, though, have a different legal opinion and argue the Legislature does have the power to approve sports betting if it is handled by the Seminole Tribe.

If the deal is approved by Florida, federal approval would also be required, as outlined by the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.

Apart from a gambling deal, legislation has been filed that could end harness racing at the Isle Casino Racing Pompano Park.

The proposal would allow casinos to operate card games without also having to run quarter horse or harness races or jai-alai matches. That is known in industry jargon as “decoupling.” The state’s two thoroughbred tracks — Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach and Tampa Bay Downs — would still be required to offer live racing.

Pompano Park is the only harness racing track in the state.