Species that can be highly destructive spotted on Georgia boat. Alert has been issued

Invasive zebra mussels were spotted in Georgia, officials said. USGS photo

An invasive species that can wreak havoc on the environment was spotted in Georgia, prompting an alert from wildlife officials.

A gallon’s worth of dead zebra mussels was pulled from a boat near Lake Lanier, a reservoir northeast of Atlanta, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday in a news release.

The boat had previously been near Chattanooga on the Tennessee River, where zebra mussels have been found, according to the Wildlife Resources Division. If the invasive species takes hold in Georgia, officials said it could “spur major ecological and economic damage” worth millions of dollars.

“Small in size, but mighty by means of destruction, the zebra mussel is infamous for its biofouling capabilities that result in clogged water lines for power plants, industrial facilities, and other commercial entities which results in significant economic costs,” wildlife experts wrote Wednesday in a Facebook post. “Additionally, this species is known to have a profound effect on ecosystems as they greatly reduce availability of space and food for native species.”

The razor-sharp mussels were found on the boat weeks after Georgia and other states warned of the risks of disposing zebra mussels improperly.

In March, the Wildlife Resources Division said the invasive species could be hidden in moss balls that are sold as aquarium plants. When getting rid of the plants, officials urged people to freeze or boil them before disinfecting their tanks, McClatchy News reported.

To help prevent the spread of non-native creatures, everyone is encouraged to avoid moving invasive species from one place to another and report possible sightings to the Department of Natural Resources. Officials also urge people to “clean, drain and dry” their boats after being on the water.

Zebra mussels are native to Europe and were likely brought to the Great Lakes on ships. Over roughly 40 years, they have spread through waters in several states, including those linked to the Mississippi River, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The creatures are typically smaller than 2 inches and are known to cling to rocks and other hard surfaces, the University of Minnesota said on its website. The animals are mollusks that look similar to clams.