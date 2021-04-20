Minneapolis streets erupt in elation over guilty verdicts for Derek Chauvin

MINNEAPOLIS — Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, a silence fell over the crowd of hundreds who'd gathered outside the razor wire that enclosed a heavily guarded courthouse in downtown Minneapolis. They pushed phones to their ears, trying to hear Judge Peter Cahill read the jury's verdict.

"Guilty!" they roared, all but in real time as Cahill repeated the same verdict for three murder and manslaughter charges against ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The news sent the crowd into a jubilant frenzy: cheering, waving flags, banging on bass drums, singing, hugging and marching through the streets of a downtown that had been mostly cleared out by workers at the news that a verdict had been reached.

Dominic Powell, 33, hopped on the back of a pickup truck and waved a Black Lives Matter flag. "All three! All three!" he shouted. Drivers listening to the news on their radios joined in by blasting their horns in elation.

"George Floyd isn't coming back to life, but this is the justice we were looking for," said Jaqui Howard, 25, of Minneapolis, moments after the verdict. "This is the first time where we feel like we're actually being heard."

"I'm just shaking," said her friend Prisca Diyoka, 26. "It was overwhelming all last summer, processing this. We fought for something. And we got what we fought for."

Mothers brought their young children out to witness the celebration of a historic conviction of a white man who killed an unarmed Black man while on duty.

"I just wanted them to see this," said Shamonda Lindsey, 33, standing with 10-year-old B.J., 5-year-old Noelle and 7-month-old Serenity. Chauvin "could have prevented this," Lindsey said. "It didn't have to go this far."

Yvonne Gbieor said her 18-year-old son experienced nightmares for months after Floyd was killed. "Thank God George Floyd got justice," she said.

For those who believed history would repeat itself — that the white policeman would go free — news of the verdict brought a strange relief. Some expressed newfound optimism in the criminal justice system, saying they never believed it worked for them.

"I got hope!" said Willie Frazier, one of those who expected Chauvin would be acquitted. "This happens to us so many times, I didn't want to have hope just to get let down! I'm so happy. Oh my God."

By 5:45 p.m., more than a thousand people were marching through the downtown streets of Minneapolis. They carried signs in memory of Daunte Wright, Philando Castile and other Black people killed by police in the Twin Cities and elsewhere.

"Now that we got justice for George Floyd, Daunte Wright is next," said Rubia Garcia, referring to the man killed by a Brooklyn Center police officer during a traffic stop last week.

Lisa Clemons, a retired Minneapolis police sergeant and founder of A Mother's Love Initiative, said she believes it was "the right verdict."

"This is what they wanted and this is what they got," she said, "but the work still continues for strong (police) reforms."

Chris Dixon, athletic director for Augsburg College, said he remembered seeing the riots as a kid after police officers were found not guilty for beating Rodney King. In the case of Chauvin, he said, the jury got it right. "I hope it's a turning point for state and national justice systems to address police violence towards Black folks," said Dixon, who is Black.

A separate crowd gathered in front of Cup Foods, at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, where Chauvin killed Floyd by pinning him to the pavement for nine and a half minutes on May 25, 2020.

Alfonzo Williams, co-founder of the Agape Movement at 38th and Chicago, said he was "overly excited," and had woken up Tuesday morning mentally preparing for either outcome. "It's been hard here, a lot of ups and downs," he said. "But we've made it through."

A couple blocks away, it was quiet at "Say Their Names Cemetery," a guerrilla art installation of mock tombstones bearing names of victims of police violence. Fresh flowers rested in front of marker to memorialize George Floyd.

Star Tribune staff writers John Reinan, Liz Sawyer, Alex Chhith, Susan Du and Zoë Jackson contributed to this report.

