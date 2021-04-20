Live updates: Jury reaches verdict in Derek Chauvin trial in George Floyd’s death

Protesters rally outside the 3rd Precinct Monday, April 19, 2021, in Minneapolis as the murder trial against the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd advances to jury deliberations. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) AP

A Minneapolis jury has reached a verdict in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin in the May death of George Floyd during an arrest.

The verdict is scheduled to be read in open court between 4:30 and 5 p.m. Eastern time, ABC News reported.

Biden praying for ‘right verdict’

President Joe Biden said he’s praying for the “right verdict” in the case against former Minneapolis officer Chauvin, who is accused of murder in Floyd’s death.

“I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict,” Biden said. “Which is — I think it is overwhelming in my view.”

Biden made his remarks after the jury had been sequestered for its deliberations.

The trial

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died while in police custody on May 25, and his death sparked an avalanche of protests across the nation. He died after Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer who is white, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, as three other officers didn’t intervene.

A 17-year-old bystander took video of the incident, in which Floyd can be heard saying, “Please, please, please, I can’t breathe.”

Chauvin faced charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. His trial opened March 29, and the case went to the jury for deliberations Monday.

Prosecutors argued that Chauvin violated police training and procedures, causing Floyd’s death.

“You were told Mr. Floyd died because his heart was too big,” said prosecutor Jerry Blackwell. “The reason George Floyd is dead is because Mr. Chauvin’s heart was too small.”

Defense attorneys argued that Floyd’s death could have been caused by other factors and that Chauvin’s use of force didn’t violate police guidelines.

“The standard is not what should the officer have done,” said defense attorney Eric Nelson. “The standard is what were the facts known to this officer at the exact moment he used force.”

Officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were also fired and arrested, charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd was arrested after being accused by a store employee of using a counterfeit $20 bill to buy a pack of cigarettes at a Minneapolis grocery store.