National

A baby choked on a broken teething toy sold at Target. About 61,000 have been recalled

Teething toys should help your baby get through a painful stage of infancy — not threaten to choke the child. That’s why Battat recalled about 61,210 B. toys Light-Up Firefly Teether Glowy Chews, a Firefly Frank variety sold only at Target in the United States or Hudson’s Bay in Canada.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The plastic wings can detach from the body of the teether, posing a choking hazard to young children.”

And this isn’t an idle concern. The notice says Battat has received, “14 reports of the wings detaching or pieces of the wing breaking off, including one report of a child choking on a broken piece of the wing.”

Battat is swallowing the money on this one, offering refunds. Just take the toy back to the Target or Hudson’s Bay for a full refund. If you need to mail the teether or have questions about the recall, reach out to Battat at 844-963-2479, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time or by emailing recalls@battatco.com.

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service