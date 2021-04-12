One batch of Hostess SnoBalls recalled nationwide after a rather conspicuous blunder

The packaging says Hostess Cupcakes, but, obviously, those aren’t cupcakes. FDA

Unlike most food packaging errors that trigger food allergy dangers and recalls, the problem with the gaffe sparking Monday’s Hostess SnoBalls recall is fairly obvious.

Through the clear plastic packaging with “Hostess Cupcakes” and boasting of a “frosted chocolate cake with cream filling,” you can see the light teal SnoBalls.

Hostess SnoBalls and Cupcakes don’t share a geometric shape nor do they share coconut. SnoBalls have it; cupcakes don’t. So, the allergen list on the improperly used Cupcakes packaging doesn’t include coconut. That makes coconut an undeclared allergen — potentially dangerous to someone with a coconut allergy.

The recall notice appertains to batch No. I031221000 with a best by date of May 27, 2021. If you want to return the product either because someone in the house has a coconut allergy or simply hates coconut, take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call Hostess at 800-483-7253.