4 gray whales wash up on Bay Area beaches since beginning of April

MUIR BEACH, Calif. — Two of four dead whales that washed ashore Bay Area beaches in the last eight days were likely killed when struck by ships, investigators announced Friday.

How the other two died remains undetermined, as a team from The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito continues to study them.

While gray whales are known to swim along the Northern California coast on their northbound migration this time of year, the center’s pathology director is concerned about how many have died since the first of this month.

“It’s alarming to respond to four dead gray whales in just over a week because it really puts into perspective the current challenges faced by this species,” Dr. Padraig Duignan said in a news release. “These necropsies are critical to provide insights into gray whale population health and that of their ocean home, including how human activity impacts them.”

The most recent whale carcass washed up Thursday on Marin County’s Muir Beach. The 41-foot adult female died of trauma from a ship strike. Her death is the only one of the four that investigators are certain was caused by a ship strike based on “significant bruising and hemorrhaging to muscle around the whale’s jaw and neck vertebrae.”

The team looks for discoloration or bruising related to the muscle tissue near the rib cage and head of the animal. In this case they found bruising of the tissue around the jaw and the neck.

Trauma from a ship strike also is suspected as causing the death of an adult female whale that washed ashore at Fitzgerald Marine Reserve in San Mateo County on April 3.

Meanwhile, it’s unknown what caused the death of two whales transported to Angel Island State Park — one from Crissy Field in San Francisco on April 1 and the other from the Berkeley Marina on Thursday.

Trauma from ship strikes, malnutrition and entanglements with fishing nets and gear are among the three most common causes of whale deaths in recent years, the mammal center’s research team has found.

The team of scientists investigating the deaths hasn’t responded to so many dead whales in such a short span since 2019, when it performed 13 necropsies in the Bay Area and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration declared an Unusual Mortality Event.

“Gray whales are ocean sentinels due to their adaptability and foraging habits, meaning they have a lot to tell us about the health of the ocean, so to see the species continue to suffer with the added threats of human interaction is a major cause for concern,” Dr. Duignan said.

Whales migrate north every year to cold, food-rich Arctic waters. But climate change has raised ocean surface temperatures, which affects the availability of prey that whales and other marine mammals feed on. Overfishing does not help the whales food supply either.

Nearly one in four gray whales migrating along the U.S. West Coast has died since the last recorded population assessment in 2015 and 2016, according to NOAA.

Officials at the center compared that drop in the gray whale population to the last Unusual Mortality Event between 1999 and 2000, adding that the current loss could be even greater “due to limited aerial and boat survey capabilities due to the ongoing pandemic.”

Gray whales start the longest yearly migration of any whale around April, swimming roughly 11,000 miles between Baja California and Alaska, according to the center.