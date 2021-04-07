‘Modern Family’ star Jesse Tyler Ferguson lists California estate for $7M. Take a look

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, one of the stars of the ABC sitcom “Modern Family,” and husband Justin Mikita have listed their chic Los Feliz estate in California for $6.995 million, Architectural Digest reported.

The home was previously owned by “Twilight” star Robert Pattinson and before that, by rocker Gwen Stefani and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, the publication said. Ferguson and Mikita renovated the house by hiring Peter Gurskui, a set decorator turned interior designer, Architectural Digest said.

“Located on a secure gated lot with mature privacy hedging and lush landscaping, this estate sits perched up above street level for maximum privacy,” the listing on Realtor.com said. “The long driveway takes you up to a three-car garage with direct access. Inside, you are welcomed by a two-story formal entry, gorgeous library with soaring ceilings, stained glass windows and romantic balconies from the upstairs level looking down into the library and living room which boasts 25-foot ceilings and a beautiful stone fireplace.”

Another feature is a family room that can be converted into a media center with its projector and drop screen. Outdoors, there’s a pool and spa along with a detached room that can be used as a yoga/meditation studio.

City views await on the observation deck, along with an eyeful of the famous Griffith Park Observatory.

Justin Mikita, left, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Ferguson, known for playing Mitchell Pritchett on “Modern Family,” has also starred in “Hot In Cleveland” and “Web Therapy,” and lent his voice to “Ice Age: Collision Course.” He and Mikita married in 2013 and have one child together, IMDb reported.

The listing is held by Jennifer Akbari of Compass.