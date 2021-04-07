Stray bullet hits Kansas tourist near NYC’s Times Square

A tourist from Kansas was hit in the shoulder by a stray bullet near New York's Times Square early Wednesday, police said.

The 44-year-old man was shot shortly after 2 a.m. near West 38th Street and Eighth Avenue, a police spokesperson said. Police do not believe he was the intended target, the spokesperson said.

The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is stable, police said.

The Daily News reports that the victim told police he attended Tuesday's Mets-Phillies game in Philadelphia and then took a train or bus back to New York. The man was headed to his hotel when shots were fired, police said.

No arrests have been made.