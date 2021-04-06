Angler smashes state record with longnose sucker catch, Montana officials say

A 3.42 pound, 20.1-inch longnose sucker set a Montana state record, officials said. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks

A Montana fisherman’s catch is the latest in a string of state record catches over the past year.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials said Tuesday a Great Falls angler smashed a state record set in 1988 when he reeled in a longnose sucker.

Jacob Bernhardt caught the huge fish on March 26, state officials said. It was 3.42 pounds and 20.1 inches long. The previous record-setting sucker was 3.27 pounds.

“For the fifth time in less than a year, Montana will add a new state record fish to its books,” wildlife officials said. “The latest fish is a longnose sucker from the Missouri River.”

The longnose sucker is found in clear and cold streams and lakes, Montana wildlife officials said. They can be dark olive or slate, and males can have a jet black upper half of the head and body.

“In the springtime, spawning migrations into small tributaries are common and males develop bright red colors on their bodies,” according to the Montana Field Guide. “Longnose suckers are one of the most frequently caught fish by Montana anglers.”