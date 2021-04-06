Deputy stabbed to death at Georgia jail; another deputy hurt

A sheriff’s deputy has been stabbed to death and another law officer injured early Tuesday at a Georgia jail, authorities said.

Deputy Christopher Knight, 30, was stabbed in the neck and died shortly before dawn Tuesday after being taken to a hospital, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

Another deputy was injured, but there were no immediate details on the extent of the injuries.

The stabbing happened at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center in Macon, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis was meeting Tuesday morning with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, WMAZ-TV reported.