Maryland reports 1,669 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths as state reports highest daily case count since January

Maryland health officials reported 1,669 new cases of the coronavirus and eight more deaths Sunday as the state posted its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since January.

State officials have now reported a total of 417,329 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, since roughly mid-March 2020. In addition, 8,165 people have now died due to the disease or complications from it, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

Currently, 1,131 people in Maryland are hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, 67 more people than Saturday. The statewide seven-day average positivity rate is now at 5.9%.

The 1,669 newly reported cases are the most cases the state health department has reported in a single day since Jan. 31, when Maryland health officials reported 1,747 COVID-19 cases.