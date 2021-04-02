Capitol on lockdown after police officers rammed by vehicle, suspect in custody

The United States Capitol Building western facade and cupola, on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, USA. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The U.S. Capitol is locked down due to an “external security threat.”

Two Capitol police officers are injured after someone rammed into them with a vehicle at an access point, according to U.S. Capitol Police. A suspect has been taken into custody.

Both officers and the suspect have been taken to a hospital, Capitol Police said.

Additional perimeter fencing around the Capitol was removed in late March, but an inner perimeter fence still remains in place.