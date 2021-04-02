Man arrested on child porn charges sought jobs as teacher and babysitter, CA cops say

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Alex Jessup after finding child porn and that he was looking for jobs as teacher, babysitter and coach.

A California man arrested on child pornography charges was looking for jobs as a teacher and babysitter, police said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department said it got a tip on Feb. 2 regarding child pornography, SFGate reported.

Police said they arrested Alex Jessup, 32, on Thursday after executing a search warrant at his Redwood City home and finding “several pornographic images of children from his computer and phone,” according to KRON4.

Jessup was seeking jobs as a teacher, babysitter and coach, according to police, KPIX reported.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and have asked anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at 650-363-4055, according to the station.