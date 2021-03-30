Funky house with swinging bed, indoor pool and an ’80s vibe listed in NC. Take a look

Front of the Raleigh home, which is listed for $899,000 Screen grab from Realtor.com

A bizzaro house in Raleigh, North Carolina, which has features that would make fans of the “50 Shades of Gray” trilogy blush, has hit the market for a cool $899,000.

Indoor pool Screen grab from Realtor.com

Upon inspection, the three bedroom, 4.5 bathroom house has a very 1980s vibe with its abundance of windows that allow visitors to gaze upon the lush greenery of the outside, indoor lap pool (and yes, those are palm trees lining the pool), popping pastel colors and even a billiards room.

Swinging bed Screen grab from Realtor.com

Did we mention the swinging bed?

Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

The popular Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild, a page that explores unique houses on the market that are listed on the real estate website Zillow, posted photos the Raleigh property and commenters didn’t hold back their thoughts.

Dining room Screen grab from Realtor.com

Some were completely enthralled with the throw back design and especially the indoor pool.

Outside Screen grab from Realtor.com

“This is that house where my rational brain says some of that is cra cra but the kid in me says “YES!”! A pool! Gotta have one,” one user wrote. “I’ll bet sleeping in a swinging bed (it does swing right?) is awesome. Love the quirkiness.”

Sitting area Screen grab from Realtor.com

Others were taken aback by the decor.

Stair view Screen grab from Realtor.com

“I understand that this house is physically in NC but it is actually in Florida,” said another user. “This is the most Florida thing I’ve ever seen.”

Pool table Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The 90s called. They want their house back,” said another.

And of course, most had something to say about that swinging bed.

“I must be getting old... all I could think was how easily I could clean under the bed,” joked a user.

“Nothing says “I’m single ladies!” Like a swinging bed under a mirrored ceiling,” wrote another.

Fireplace Screen grab from Realtor.com

Overall, the house has a unique “Miami Vice” meets Christian Gray vibe that commenters couldn’t ignore.

“This is an absolutely ridiculous home and I want to vacation here,” one user summed up.