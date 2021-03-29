The company’s foods were linked to dog and cat deaths. It recalled other foods Friday

Midwestern Pet Foods, whose pet foods were linked by the FDA to over 100 aflatoxin poisoning deaths, continued having a calamitous 2021 with the recall of 61 different kinds of pet foods sold under 11 brand names.

This time, the cause is possible salmonella in foods made at Midwestern’s Monmouth, Illinois, plant. The company’s FDA-posted recall notice said a routine sample testing program said the finished products might have salmonella.

“Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting,” the notice says. “Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans.”

As for humans, by the CDC’s count, salmonella strikes 1.35 million Americans each year, hospitalizes about 26,500 and kills 420. Most at risk for the worst effects are senior citizens, children under 5 and those with damaged immune systems. Most people get fever, vomiting, stomachaches and diarrhea for four to seven days.”

The brands in this recall are CanineX, Earthborn Holistic, Venture, Unrefined, Sportmix, Sportmix Wholesomes, Pro Pac, Pro Pac Ultimates, Sportstrail and Meridian. The bags will have an expiration date, followed by the letter “M” (for the Monmouth facility) and a number and “L” and a number, in this format: “EXP AUG/02/22/M#/L#”

The recall notice includes the full chart of what’s been pulled from shelves.

If you have any of the recalled food, wash and sanitize all pet food bowls, storage containers and surfaces the food has touched. Wash your hands after touching the food. Midwestern asks that you get rid of the food in a way that no animals or kids can wind up eating it.

But that precludes returning the food to the store for a refund. So, get the food away from possible consumption, then email Midwestern Pet Foods at info@midwesternpetfoods.com or call 800-474-4163, ext 455, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.