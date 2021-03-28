National

Motorcyclist dies after slamming into firehose at Philadelphia blaze, police say

A 34-year-old man died early Sunday after flying 300 feet when his motorcycle struck a firehose in a Philadelphia street, police say.

Firefighters battling a house fire in the West Oak Lane neighborhood had stretched a hose from a hydrant across the street, WCAU reported.

The passing motorcyclist struck the hose at 3:30 a.m., KYW reported.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, WPVI reported. Firefighters doused the blaze, which had ignited in the kitchen of an unoccupied home.

Police are still investigating the accident, WCAU reported. The man’s name had not been released as of Sunday afternoon.

