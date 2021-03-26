National

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld lists cozy Colorado estate for $15 million. Have a look

The Seinfelds first put the estate on the market in 2011 for $18.3 million
For the second time in a decade, comedian Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica are listing their beautiful Telluride, Colorado, estate — only this time, the famous couple has dropped the price from $18.3 million to $14.95 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Not only is the main house for sale, the couple also put up their four-bedroom guest house, which resides on a separate, 17-acre piece of land, for $2.77 million.

Jerry Seinfeld house #2.jpg
Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Designed as an evolving series of Western ranch structures by renowned Aspen-based architectural firm Lipkin-Warner, the home was elegantly re-imagined and expanded over the last decade, which has only further enhanced its timeless sophistication,” the listing on Realtor describes.

Jerry Seinfeld house #4.jpg
Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

“A vaulted great room encircled by floor-to-ceiling windows frames breathtaking views of the snow-capped peaks of the Wilson Range. Generous outdoor spaces and manicured grounds lead to a well-maintained trail system winding its way through the towering aspen and spruce trees down to a flowing creek.”

Jerry Seinfeld house #5.jpg
Reading area Screen grab from Realtor.com

The 11-bedroom, 11 full bath (and three half-baths) house rests in Telluride, which is a common secondary home destination for the wealthy, Forbes said. In 2011, when the house was first put on the market, Trulia.com calculated that the listing price for a home in the area was $2,846,806. At that time, famous neighbors included Ralph Lauren and former married couple Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes.

AP18339110549875.jpg
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld attend the Chanel Metiers d’Art 2018/19 Show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Seinfeld shot to fame in the 1980s after appearing on “The Tonight Show.” After becoming one of the most high-profile comedians in the country, he and comedian Larry David teamed up to create the sitcom “Seinfeld,” a show that earned critical acclaim from both fans and critics, Biography said.

Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated).
March 26, 2021 3:16 PM
