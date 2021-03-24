AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EDT

Grocery store worker narrowly escaped gunman's notice

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — An employee of the Colorado supermarket where a gunman killed 10 people watched as the assailant opened fire, and she narrowly escaped his notice while joining with other bystanders in a desperate scramble to get away.

Emily Giffen, 27, was smoking outside the store during a break Monday when she heard multiple loud pops that she knew were not fireworks. She said she saw a man running across an intersection suddenly fall over and another man approach him in a crouch and fire several rounds at close range.

“I don’t know how he didn’t see us,” she said of the suspect, who walked right by her before she ran into the King Soopers store and out the back. Newly fallen snow made people trip and slip as they tried to escape, she said, showing a large bruise on her arm that she said happened when someone stepped on her.

“I just really am having a hard time understanding why me and my friends deserve to die,” she said, wondering why the gunman chose to target the store specifically. “It doesn’t seem personal, so I don’t quite get why we pulled that lottery ticket.”

Giffen made the comments Wednesday in an interview with The Associated Press as families mourned the dead and multiple law enforcement agencies pressed ahead with what they said would be a monthslong investigation. They revealed no new details but said a statement would be issued later in the day.

___

Brighter outlook for US as vaccinations rise and deaths fall

More than three months into the U.S. vaccination drive, many of the numbers paint an increasingly encouraging picture, with 70% of Americans 65 and older receiving at least one dose of the vaccine and COVID-19 deaths dipping below 1,000 a day on average for the first time since November.

Also, dozens of states have thrown open vaccinations to all adults or are planning to do so in a matter of weeks. And the White House said 27 million doses of both the one-shot and two-shot vaccines will be distributed next week, more than three times the number when President Joe Biden took office two months ago.

Still, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said Wednesday he isn’t ready to declare victory.

“I'm often asked, are we turning the corner?” Fauci said at a White House briefing. “My response is really more like we are at the corner. Whether or not we're going to be turning that corner still remains to be seen.”

What's giving Fauci pause, he said, is that new cases remain at a stubbornly high level, at more than 50,000 per day.

___

Biden taps VP Harris to lead response to border challenges

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the White House effort to tackle the migration challenge at the U.S. southern border and work with Central American nations to address root causes of the problem.

Biden made the announcement as he and Harris met at the White House on Wednesday with Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandra Mayorkas and other immigration advisers to discuss the increase in migrants, including many unaccompanied minors, arriving at the border in recent weeks.

In delegating the matter to Harris, Biden is seeking to replicate a dynamic that played out when he served as President Barack Obama's vice president. Obama turned to Biden in his first term to lead the White House effort to draw down U.S. troops in the intractable war in Iraq and oversee implementation of the American Recovery Act in response to the Great Recession.

“When she speaks, she speaks for me,” Biden said, noting her past work as California's attorney general makes her specially equipped to lead the administration's response.

Biden, who has faced stiff criticism from Republicans over the increased flow of migrants since he took office in January, is hoping to show Americans he's taking the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border seriously. He also wants to prevent the growing humanitarian and political challenge from overshadowing his administration's ambitious legislative agenda.

___

Diverse jury raises activists' hopes for ex-cop's trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The jury that will decide the fate of a white former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death is unusually diverse by local standards, and that's boosting activists' hopes for a rare conviction.

The panel of 15 includes nine people who are white and six who are Black or multiracial, according to the court. If the court follows standard practice and the alternates are the last three chosen, the 12 who deliberate would be evenly split between whites and people of color. Opening statements are Monday.

“It’s a small step in the right direction,” said Trahern Crews, an organizer and spokesman for Black Lives Matter in Minnesota. African Americans bring “an institutional memory of the police” to jury rooms that whites and even other people of color don’t share, he said.

It’s very rare to seat such a mixed jury in Minnesota, said Mary Moriarty, a former chief public defender for Hennepin County, which includes Minneapolis. That's important because they'll bring a “very different lens” to their deliberations, she said, though she said it's a mistake to think people of color all view things the same.

Court records obtained by Moriarty show Blacks are chronically underrepresented on juries in Hennepin County, which is 74% white and 14% Black. The jury pool in 2019 — created from lists of people with driver's licenses or state ID cards, as well as voter registration lists — was 79% white and 8% Black.

___

School survey shows 'critical gaps' for in-person learning

Nearly half of U.S. elementary schools were open for full-time classroom learning as of last month, but the share of students with in-person instruction has varied greatly by region and by race, with most nonwhite students taught entirely online, according to a Biden administration survey.

For the White House, the results of the national survey released Wednesday mark the starting line for President Joe Biden’s pledge to have most K-8 schools open full time in his first 100 days in office. But they also show that he never had far to go to meet that goal.

Among schools that enroll fourth graders, 47% offered full-time classroom learning in February, while for schools that teach eighth-graders, the figure was 46%. The results suggested, however, that at least some students weren't opting in.

In total, about 76% of elementary and middle schools were open for in-person or hybrid learning, while 24% offered remote learning only, according to the survey. The percentage of students spending at least some time in the classroom has probably increased since February, when coronavirus rates were just coming down from a national surge.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the findings, while encouraging, also showed “critical gaps” for in-person learning, especially for students of color.

___

Israel appears mired in deadlock as votes are tallied

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Wednesday appeared to be barreling toward another political stalemate after what was shaping up to be its fourth inconclusive election in the past two years. But there were small signs the country’s bitter rivals were looking for creative solutions to find a way out of the impasse and avoid another election.

Candidates across the political spectrum called for unity and healing, and a little known Islamist lawmaker emerged as the politician most likely to choose the country’s next prime minister. Mansour Abbas said he was “not in the pocket of anyone” and vowed to listen to offers from anyone willing to talk to him.

Even embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had previously pledged not to partner with Abbas, said he would not rule out anyone as a potential governing partner.

“I disqualify no one,” Netanyahu told supporters early Wednesday. “A stable government for the state of Israel, that is what the times require. ... We must not, under any circumstances, drag the state of Israel to new elections.”

Tuesday’s election, like its three recent predecessors, was seen as a referendum on Netanyahu and his polarizing leadership style.

___

Women's soccer stars join Biden to promote closing pay gap

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden made the case Wednesday that the pay disparity between men and women has hurt the economy, bringing members of the U.S. women’s national soccer team to the White House to help set new goals for equality.

Wednesday marked “Equal Pay Day” — which is how far into the year women must work on average to make up the pay disparity between what men and women earned the prior year. The Census Bureau estimates that a woman working full-time would earn about 82 cents for each dollar paid to a man.

Biden and his wife, Jill, hosted a roundtable with Margaret Purce and Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. women’s national soccer team, and other members of the squad who attended virtually. The president then signed a proclamation honoring the day.

“Doesn’t matter if you’re an electrician, an accountant or part of the best damn soccer team in the world,” Biden said. “The pay gap is real. And this team is living proof that you can be the very best at what you do and still have to fight for equal pay.”

The women's team has won the World Cup four times, most recently in 2019. But it sued the U.S. Soccer Federation that same year over wage discrimination. The suit was dismissed in May because the women had accepted a different base pay structure than the men's soccer team. The women's team plans to appeal the dismissal.

___

Federal judge nixes Ohio's push for early redistricting data

A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by the state of Ohio that tried to get the U.S. Census Bureau to provide data used for drawing congressional and legislative districts ahead of its planned release.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Rose in Dayton, Ohio, rejected the state’s request for a preliminary injunction that would have forced the Census Bureau to release the redistricting data by March 31.

Ohio filed its lawsuit last month after the Census Bureau said the redistricting data wouldn’t be available until September, months after the redistricting deadlines for many states. Posing the first challenge to the bureau's revised deadline on redistricting data, the lawsuit said the delay will undermine Ohio’s process of redrawing districts. Alabama also has filed a lawsuit over the changed deadline.

The bureau has since said the data will be available in an older format in August.

In dismissing the lawsuit, the judge said that there was nothing that could be done to fix Ohio's redistricting quandary since it was impossible for the Census Bureau to meet the legally mandated March 31 deadline. Bureau officials said last month that they needed more time because of operational delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

___

Facebook finds Chinese hacking operation targeting Uyghurs

Hackers in China used fake Facebook accounts and impostor websites to try to break into the computers and smartphones of Uyghur Muslims, the social network said Wednesday.

The company said the sophisticated, covert operation targeted Uyghur activists, journalists and dissidents from China’s Xinjiang region, as well as individuals living in Turkey, Kazakhstan, the U.S., Syria, Australia, Canada and other nations.

The hackers attempted to gain access to the computers and phones by creating fake Facebook accounts for supposed journalists and activists, as well as fake websites and apps intended to appeal to a Uyghur audience. In some cases, the hackers created lookalike websites almost identical to legitimate news sites popular with Uyghurs.

The accounts and sites contained malicious links. If the target clicked on one, their computer or smartphone would be infected with software allowing the network to spy on the target’s device.

The software could obtain information including the victim's location, keystrokes and contacts, according to FireEye, a cybersecurity firm that worked on the investigation.

___

Growing number of Southern Baptist women question roles

Emily Snook is the daughter of a Southern Baptist pastor. She met her husband, also a pastor, while they attended a Southern Baptist university

Yet the 39-year-old Oklahoma woman now finds herself wondering if it’s time to leave the nation's largest Protestant denomination, in part because of practices and attitudes that limit women’s roles.

“Every day I ask that,” Snook said. “I don’t know what the right answer is.”

She’s not alone. Among the millions of women belonging to churches of the Southern Baptist Convention, there are many who have questioned the faith’s gender-role doctrine and more recently urged a stronger response to disclosures of sexual abuse perpetrated by SBC clergy.

For many SBC women, even those committed to staying, the topic of gender became more volatile this month when popular Bible teacher Beth Moore said she no longer considered herself Southern Baptist. Moore, perhaps the best-known evangelical woman in the world, had drawn the ire of some SBC conservatives for speaking out against Donald Trump in 2016 and suggesting the denomination had problems with sexism.