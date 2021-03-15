Miami taps Houston’s top cop for police chief post

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo speaks during a press conference at HPD headquarters in Houston. Acevedo, the Houston police chief who forged a national profile by calling for gun controls, marching with protesters after George Floyd's death and criticizing President Donald Trump is taking the top job in the Miami Police Department, news outlets reported, Monday, March 15, 2021. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP, File) AP

Art Acevedo, the Houston police chief who forged a national profile by calling for gun control, marching with protesters after George Floyd's death and criticizing former President Donald Trump, is taking the top job in the Miami Police Department, officials said Monday.

“We went out and got what I feel is America's best chief," said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez standing alongside Acevedo at a news conference Monday after describing him to The Miami Herald as the Tom Brady or Michael Jordan of police chiefs.

Acevedo, 56, is expected to begin the job in four to eight weeks. He is replacing Chief Jorge Colina, who retired in February, becoming Miami’s fifth chief the past decade.

Acevedo was born in Cuba but came to the U.S. as a refugee with his family when he was 4 years old. He became the first Hispanic to run Houston’s police department in November 2016, overseeing a 5,400-person force with a more than $1 billion yearly budget.

The Miami police force is much smaller, with a staff of 1,400 and is overshadowed by the Miami-Dade County Police Department with more than 3,000 police officers. When asked why he had taken on a smaller force, Acevedo said his time was coming up in Houston with Mayor Sylvester Turner's final term coming to an end and said he had enjoyed visiting Miami and highlighted the downtown and Little Havana districts.

“I want to be part of that,” he said adding that he had opportunities in Los Angeles and with President Joe Biden's administration. “My heart was here.”

He sent an email to his department, calling the move “truly bittersweet," the Houston Chronicle reported.

“We have been through so much as an extended family; Hurricane Harvey, two World Series, a Super Bowl, Irma, the summer of protests, and most recently, an ice storm of epic proportion," Acevedo wrote. “On top of all of this, sadly we have buried 6 of our fallen heroes. No matter the challenge, you have all risen to the occasion, and you have honored the sacrifices of our fallen comrades with resiliency and sustained excellence.”

Acevedo is a registered Republican who spoke by video on the opening night of the last year’s Democratic convention. That appearance came after Acevedo responded sharply to a demand by Trump that governors had to start dominating protesters or he’d send in the military. Acevedo told the president to keep his “mouth shut” if he didn’t have anything constructive to say.

Acevedo is active on Twitter, calling for gun control and weighing in on other national issues. He has an image as a progressive reformer, but he's been criticized for dragging his feet on releasing videos of police shootings, and a task force appointed during last summer's protests over racial injustice made more than 100 recommendations for improving Houston's police department.

On Monday, Acevedo acknowledged the problem with bad policing and said he thought he brings a new perspective to the Miami police department.

“There's a lot of pain in this nation. Unless we take the time to feel that pain, process that pain, acknowledge that pain of communities of color that disproportionally are impacted by bad policing, we will never get beyond the summer of 2020,” Acevedo said.

Acevedo was born in Havana and is the son of a Cuban police officer. The family emigrated to the U.S. in 1968, settling in California. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in public administration from the University of La Verne.

He served in the California Highway Patrol, working his way to chief in 2005. Before becoming Houston's top officer, he became police chief in Austin, Texas in 2007.

In Miami, Colina led the department through federal oversight after a series of police shootings, the pandemic and last summer’s protests.

Criticism of Black Lives Matter protests has resonated in Miami where many Cubans accused supporters of being far-left socialists who promote anarchy. Members of the exile community were triggered by hammer-and-sickle graffiti found on a city monument during June protests over Floyd’s death.

"Do not confuse kindness for weakness," Acevedo said regarding his gestures over the past year to advocate for police reform. 'We believe in social justice, we believe in social reform, but we also believe in the rule of law. And guess what? they are not mutually exclusive and you can do both."