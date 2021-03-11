Tucker Carlson under fire from military brass for mocking ‘feminine’ US troops

NEW YORK — Fox News host Tucker Carlson found himself under attack by U.S. military bigwigs following comments he made on his right-wing cable program Tuesday calling China’s military “more masculine” than that of the U.S.

Speaking about President Biden’s Monday nomination of two four-star female generals to lead a combatant command, which has only happened once before, the prime-time pundit went on a rant about women who serve their country.

“So, we’ve got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits. Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. military,” Carlson said.

Biden’s announcement had touched on body armor design fitted for women as well as uniforms for troops who are pregnant.

“While China’s military becomes more masculine, as it’s assembled the world’s largest navy, our military, as Joe Biden says, needs to become more feminine — whatever feminine means anymore since men and women no longer exist,” Carlson quipped. “This is a mockery of the U.S. military and its core mission, which is winning wars.”

The defense of women in the military came fast, furious and straight from the top. That included a statement from the U.S. Department of Defense.

“What we absolutely won’t do is take personnel advice from a talk show host or the Chinese military,” said the statement, quoting Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby.

Kirby has earlier stated diversity in the military makes U.S. armed forces bigger and better and suggested people who take issue with inclusion “feel like they have something to prove, that’s on them.”

Carlson responded on Twitter as though he were the victim and promised a rebuttal on his Thursday night program.

“This afternoon, the Department of Defense issued a press release attacking this show: ‘Press secretary smites Fox Host.’ Like we’re a hostile foreign power. Remarkable,” he tweeted, along with programming details.

Kirby added that his “revulsion” is shared by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Also joining the allied attack on Carlson’s comments was Sgt. Scott Stalker of U.S. Space Command, who said he doesn’t have cable news at home or at work and doesn’t watch “drama TV,” but felt a need to stand-up for his nation’s military.

“I’ll remind everyone that his opinion, which he has a right to, is based off of actually zero days of service in the armed forces,” he said.

Stalker then offered that in his own opinion, based on 28 years of military experience, Carlson is wrong.

“We value our families in the military,” he said. “Let’s remember those opinions are made by an individual who has never served a day in his life.”

Undersecretary of the Army Patrick Murphy joined the fight offering his perspective based on 30 years of service.

“There is no difference, women serve in every type of Army unit, they show up every day to protect and defend the Nation,” he tweeted alongside a photo of a woman in uniform posted by the U.S. Army.

“I am an American soldier,” that photo caption reads. “I am a Warrior and a member of a team.”

Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston — tweeting at Carlson directly — called his sexist statements “divisive” and said they don’t reflect the values of the U.S. military.

“Women lead our most lethal units with character,” he wrote. “They will dominate ANY future battlefield we’re called to fight on.”

Four-star Gen. Paul E. Funk called female service members “beacons of freedom (who) prove Carlson wrong through determination and dedication.”

He said “We are fortunate they serve with us.”

A Twitter user who describes herself as a “Floundering officer in a dual military couple currently stationed in the NCR. Mom to 2!” fired off a string of witty tweets Thursday, but said “The perfect tweet” belonged to veteran and journalist J.D. Simkins, who paid tribute to a female combat hero who won the Silver Star.

“I’ll never forget the day in 2005 when Tucker Carlson took control of a firefight near Baghdad, directing his team’s MK19s toward the ambush before dismounting and killing 3 enemies at close range with his M4,” he wrote. “Oh wait, that was 23 y/o Silver Star recipient Sgt. Leigh Ann Hester.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, a helicopter pilot who lost her legs in the Iraq War, took a shot at Carlson’s words and his moves.

“F--- Tucker Carlson. While he was practicing his two-step, America’s female warriors were hunting down Al Qaeda and proving the strength of America’s women,” Duckworth tweeted. “Happy belated International Women’s Day to everyone but Tucker, who even I can dance better than.”

One man identifying himself as a career military officer tweeted at Gen. Funk that it was time to turn the channel on Carlson and his colleagues.

“Sir — Fox News clearly is not aligned with our Army Values — why do we allow it to play in DFACs all over!?” he asked. “Want to make an impact — restrict that channel — that’ll catch Carlson’s eye!”

Spokeswoman for the Service Women’s Action Network Martina Chesonis told Military Times on Thursday she was glad to see military brass address Carlson’s comments in force.

“Seeing senior military leaders address Tucker Carlson’s comments on pregnancy in the military so quickly and so directly is really validating, honestly,” Chesonis said.

If passed through the U.S. Senate, Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost and Army Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson would march into history as combat commanders.