Borrowing someone else’s Netflix password? You might be in for a rude awakening
Do you happen to be one of those people who “borrows” a friend or family member’s Netflix password? You might not be too thrilled with the streaming service’s test of a new prompt that users may face when they attempt to login:
“If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.”
Next step, according to GammaWire, will be to prove that you actually own the account by verifying via an email or text code, otherwise, guess what? It’s 30-Day Free Trial time.
“This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so,” a Netflix spokesperson told The Verge.
Naturally, people on social media weren’t thrilled.
“The test, which isn’t specific to any one country for any specific length of time, is also being rolled out to try to better security measures around account protection,” the Verge said. “If there’s a malicious attempt to use an account for which someone may have gained a password through fraudulent methods, they won’t be able to access the account.”
Last October, Netflix announced that they were raising the prices of their plans. Standard plan jumped from $12.99 per month to $13.99 per month. Their premium plan, which offers 4k video and four simultaneous streams, went from $15.99 to $17.99 per month. Their basic plan remained the same at $8.99 per month.
