Woman accused of attacks on Asians may be charged with hate crime, California cops say

A woman could face hate crime charges after Mountain View, California, police said she yelled racial epithets at Asian diners at a restaurant and spit at a man.

Police said Karen Inman, 39, was arrested Friday morning after they say she tried to steal ice cream and candy from a Smart & Final grocery store.

According to police, there was “no indication” that Inman made remarks about anyone’s ethnicity or race during Friday’s incident. However, Inman was linked to two attacks against Asians last month, according to police.

During an incident on Feb. 13, Inman is accused of trying to steal clothing and food from a store and said that she “did not have to pay because of their Asian ethnicity,” police said.

Police said Inman was also connected to a battery at a downtown restaurant, in which she allegedly yelled racist names at two diners, one of whom was Asian. Inman was also accused of spitting at one of the people.

According to police, Inman was released after those incidents because the victims didn’t want to press charges and officers didn’t witness the alleged crimes.

The Mountain View Police Department said it took the case to officials at the District Attorney’s Office, who said hate crime charges could be filed against Inman.

Inman was later booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of petty theft, robbery and two counts of violation of civil rights by force or threat.

“This case is both disheartening and disturbing. Mountain View is a vibrant community in many ways thanks to the diversity that exists here,” Police Chief Chris Hsiung said. “Hate crimes have not and will not be tolerated in Mountain View and as this case demonstrates, we take these crimes seriously and will investigate them to the fullest extent.”