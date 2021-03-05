North Carolinian posts eerie TikTok story of hidden apartment behind mirror in NYC

A woman found a hidden apartment behind her bathroom mirror, documenting the strange discovery on TikTok. Screengrab from TikTok video by @samanthahartsoe

A North Carolinian had TikTok users on edge this week after she found an entire apartment hidden behind her bathroom mirror.

Samantha Hartsoe, whose social media lists her hometown as Eden, North Carolina, documented the eerie discovery in her NYC apartment in four parts, bringing in nearly 20 million views total as of Friday afternoon.

In the first video, Hartsoe explains that cold air frequently drafts into her bathroom, seemingly from the mirror. Curious how that could be, she pulls the mirror off the wall and uncovers a large square hole.

“There’s a room back there,” she says, with her two roommates now gathered by her around the mysterious opening.

Peeking through, it’s immediately clear this isn’t some walled-in storage closet, but a spacious apartment.

“What if someone is living in there right now?” one of the roommates asks.

TikTok users guessed at what might be waiting on the other side.

“What if it’s a two way mirror and someone’s been living there and watching you,” one comment said.

Others suggested she take advantage of the situation.

“Girl if no one lives there you just hit the jackpot. Create a new wing in your apt. A New Yorkers dream,” one user wrote. “Just don’t tell anyone.”

Hartsoe needed answers, she said, and in video three she squeezes into the secret living space, armed with a hammer for protection.

On the other side, it’s dark and cold. A small flashlight Hartsoe slipped under a headband illuminates the way, and Hartsoe finds filled garbage bags strewn about, bare pipework and plumbing set against stripped walls, and an abandoned water bottle sitting on a banister.

Hartsoe eventually wanders back out in one piece, without encountering any spooky neighbors.

“My landlord is getting a really fun phone call tomorrow,” she said in the finale, placing the mirror back over the hole.

But the whole story hasn’t been told yet — at least not to the full satisfaction of Hartsoe’s rapt audience.

“Omg please update us with what the landlord says!!!” a user commented.